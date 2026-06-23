CMSSF visits Osan AB

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U.S. Space Force Master Sgt. Aubrey Green, right, U.S. Space Forces - Korea commander’s action group superintendent, poses with Chief Master Sgt. of the Space Force John Bentivegna after being coined at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 15, 2026. The visit provided an opportunity to recognize the contributions of service members supporting space operations in the Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sarah Williams)