U.S. Space Force Master Sgt. Aubrey Green, right, U.S. Space Forces - Korea commander’s action group superintendent, poses with Chief Master Sgt. of the Space Force John Bentivegna after being coined at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 15, 2026. The visit provided an opportunity to recognize the contributions of service members supporting space operations in the Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sarah Williams)
|Date Taken:
|06.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2026 21:51
|Photo ID:
|9774202
|VIRIN:
|260615-F-MU509-1223
|Resolution:
|4201x3001
|Size:
|1.83 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, CMSSF visits Osan AB [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Sarah Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.