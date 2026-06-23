CMSSF visits Osan AB

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Chief Master Sgt. of the Space Force John Bentivegna takes a group photo with Guardians at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 16, 2026. The visit provided an opportunity to engage with service members and gain insight into the missions that support regional security and stability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sarah Williams)