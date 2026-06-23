Chief Master Sgt. of the Space Force John Bentivegna takes a group photo with Guardians at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 16, 2026. The visit provided an opportunity to engage with service members and gain insight into the missions that support regional security and stability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sarah Williams)
|Date Taken:
|06.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2026 21:51
|Photo ID:
|9774208
|VIRIN:
|260616-F-MU509-1087
|Resolution:
|5490x3088
|Size:
|3.33 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, CMSSF visits Osan AB [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Sarah Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.