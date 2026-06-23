Chief Master Sgt. of the Space Force John Bentivegna answers a question during an all-call at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 16, 2026. Bentivegna answered questions from Guardians, sharing insights on leadership, mission readiness and the future of Space Force operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sarah Williams)
|Date Taken:
|06.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2026 21:51
|Photo ID:
|9774207
|VIRIN:
|260616-F-MU509-1061
|Resolution:
|3786x2704
|Size:
|1.35 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, CMSSF visits Osan AB [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Sarah Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.