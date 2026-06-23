CMSSF visits Osan AB

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Chief Master Sgt. of the Space Force John Bentivegna answers a question during an all-call at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 16, 2026. Bentivegna answered questions from Guardians, sharing insights on leadership, mission readiness and the future of Space Force operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sarah Williams)