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    CMSSF visits Osan AB [Image 1 of 10]

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    CMSSF visits Osan AB

    OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    06.14.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Sarah Williams 

    51st Fighter Wing

    Chief Master Sgt. of the Space Force John Bentivegna, right, receives a facility tour at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 15, 2026. The tour highlighted joint and combined capabilities that enable synchronized multinational operations to support deterrence and readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sarah Williams)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.14.2026
    Date Posted: 06.25.2026 21:51
    Photo ID: 9774193
    VIRIN: 260615-F-MU509-1015
    Resolution: 5320x3800
    Size: 3.56 MB
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, CMSSF visits Osan AB [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Sarah Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    CMSSF visits Osan AB
    CMSSF visits Osan AB
    CMSSF visits Osan AB
    CMSSF visits Osan AB
    CMSSF visits Osan AB
    CMSSF visits Osan AB

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    Fight Tonight, Team Osan, Space Force, USSF USROKAlliance

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