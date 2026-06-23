Chief Master Sgt. of the Space Force John Bentivegna receives a demonstration on the joint commercial operations at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 15, 2026. The demonstration highlighted the collaborative efforts of U.S. and ROK service members who leverage commercial space capabilities to enhance shared awareness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sarah Williams)
|Date Taken:
|06.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2026 21:51
|Photo ID:
|9774203
|VIRIN:
|260615-F-MU509-1275
|Resolution:
|5534x3953
|Size:
|3.72 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, CMSSF visits Osan AB [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Sarah Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.