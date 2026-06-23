CMSSF visits Osan AB

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Chief Master Sgt. of the Space Force John Bentivegna receives a demonstration on the joint commercial operations at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 15, 2026. The demonstration highlighted the collaborative efforts of U.S. and ROK service members who leverage commercial space capabilities to enhance shared awareness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sarah Williams)