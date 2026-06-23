Chief Master Sgt. of the Space Force John Bentivegna listens to a mission brief at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 15, 2026. The briefing provided an overview of U.S. Space Forces - Korea’s mission, capabilities and contributions to regional readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sarah Williams)
|Date Taken:
|06.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2026 21:51
|Photo ID:
|9774200
|VIRIN:
|260615-F-MU509-1200
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|3.27 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, CMSSF visits Osan AB [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Sarah Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.