CMSSF visits Osan AB

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Chief Master Sgt. of the Space Force John Bentivegna listens to a mission brief at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 15, 2026. The briefing provided an overview of U.S. Space Forces - Korea’s mission, capabilities and contributions to regional readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sarah Williams)