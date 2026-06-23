CMSSF visits Osan AB

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Chief Master Sgt. of the Space Force John Bentivegna addresses service members during an all-call at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 16, 2026. Bentivegna discussed priorities for the Space Force and emphasized the importance of Guardians supporting the Pacific mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sarah Williams)