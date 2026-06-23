Chief Master Sgt. of the Space Force John Bentivegna addresses service members during an all-call at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 16, 2026. Bentivegna discussed priorities for the Space Force and emphasized the importance of Guardians supporting the Pacific mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sarah Williams)
|Date Taken:
|06.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2026 21:51
|Photo ID:
|9774205
|VIRIN:
|260616-F-MU509-1012
|Resolution:
|4000x2857
|Size:
|1.44 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, CMSSF visits Osan AB [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Sarah Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.