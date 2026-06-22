721st Aerial Port Squadron air transportation specialists load stacks of pallets onto a C-17 Globemaster III at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, May 20, 2026. When a loadmaster is not available, aerial port expeditors are trained to perform preflight inspections and load cargo. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Patrick O’Neill)
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.23.2026 06:23
|Photo ID:
|9766872
|VIRIN:
|260520-F-AF174-1346
|Resolution:
|7302x4868
|Size:
|6.27 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Day or Night – Dawgs on-site [Image 14 of 14], by A1C Patrick ONeill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.