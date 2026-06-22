Day or Night – Dawgs on-site

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Sascha Volkert, a 721st Aerial Port Squadron aerial port expeditor, tightens down a cargo strap at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, May 20, 2026. The stack of pallets were loaded onto a 60k loader, and driven to a C-17 Globemaster III. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Patrick O’Neill)