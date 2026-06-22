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    Day or Night – Dawgs on-site [Image 9 of 14]

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    Day or Night – Dawgs on-site

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, GERMANY

    05.19.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Patrick ONeill 

    521st Air Mobility Operations Wing

    Sascha Volkert, a 721st Aerial Port Squadron aerial port expeditor, tightens down a cargo strap at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, May 20, 2026. The stack of pallets were loaded onto a 60k loader, and driven to a C-17 Globemaster III. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Patrick O’Neill)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2026
    Date Posted: 06.23.2026 06:23
    Photo ID: 9766867
    VIRIN: 260519-F-AF174-1182
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 6.92 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, DE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Day or Night – Dawgs on-site [Image 14 of 14], by A1C Patrick ONeill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Day or Night – Dawgs on-site
    Day or Night – Dawgs on-site
    Day or Night – Dawgs on-site
    Day or Night – Dawgs on-site
    Day or Night – Dawgs on-site
    Day or Night – Dawgs on-site
    Day or Night – Dawgs on-site
    Day or Night – Dawgs on-site
    Day or Night – Dawgs on-site
    Day or Night – Dawgs on-site

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    TAGS

    Port Dawgs
    721st Aerial Port Squadron
    Aerial Transportation Specialists
    Multicapable
    APEX
    Aerial Port Expeditor

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