Day or Night – Dawgs on-site

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Sascha Volkert, a 721st Aerial Port Squadron aerial port expeditor, opens the cargo door of a C-17 Globemaster III at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, May 20, 2026. As an APEX, Volkert is qualified to perform all preflight and cargo loading duties traditionally executed by a loadmaster. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Patrick O’Neill)