A team of aerial port specialists prepare to load cargo onto a C-17 Globemaster III at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, May 20, 2026. An aerial port expeditor is qualified to perform the duties of a loadmaster when one is not available. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Patrick O’Neill)
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.23.2026 06:23
|Photo ID:
|9766869
|VIRIN:
|260520-F-AF174-1267
|Resolution:
|7863x5242
|Size:
|10.58 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Day or Night – Dawgs on-site [Image 14 of 14], by A1C Patrick ONeill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.