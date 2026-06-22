Day or Night – Dawgs on-site

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A team of aerial port specialists prepare to load cargo onto a C-17 Globemaster III at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, May 20, 2026. An aerial port expeditor is qualified to perform the duties of a loadmaster when one is not available. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Patrick O’Neill)