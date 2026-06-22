Day or Night – Dawgs on-site

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Sascha Volkert, a 721st Aerial Port Squadron aerial port expeditor, guides a 60K loader toward the back of a C-17 Globemaster III at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, May 20, 2026. Volkert, as an APEX, is qualified to perform preflight checks and cargo loading, similar to loadmaster duties on the C-17. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Patrick O’Neill)