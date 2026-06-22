Sascha Volkert, a 721st Aerial Port Squadron aerial port expeditor, guides a 60K loader toward the back of a C-17 Globemaster III at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, May 20, 2026. Volkert, as an APEX, is qualified to perform preflight checks and cargo loading, similar to loadmaster duties on the C-17. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Patrick O’Neill)
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.23.2026 06:23
|Photo ID:
|9766870
|VIRIN:
|260520-F-AF174-1286
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|7.32 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Day or Night – Dawgs on-site [Image 14 of 14], by A1C Patrick ONeill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.