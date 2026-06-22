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    Day or Night – Dawgs on-site [Image 8 of 14]

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    Day or Night – Dawgs on-site

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, GERMANY

    05.19.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Patrick ONeill 

    521st Air Mobility Operations Wing

    A U.S. Airman assigned to the 721st Aerial Port Squadron wraps a pallet of cargo in plastic in the 721st APS cargo warehouse at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, May 19, 2026. After the plastic was placed, the cargo was strapped down and stored for future transport. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Patrick O’Neill)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2026
    Date Posted: 06.23.2026 06:23
    Photo ID: 9766866
    VIRIN: 260519-F-AF174-1157
    Resolution: 7295x4863
    Size: 8.88 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, DE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Day or Night – Dawgs on-site [Image 14 of 14], by A1C Patrick ONeill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Day or Night – Dawgs on-site
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    Day or Night – Dawgs on-site
    Day or Night – Dawgs on-site
    Day or Night – Dawgs on-site
    Day or Night – Dawgs on-site
    Day or Night – Dawgs on-site
    Day or Night – Dawgs on-site
    Day or Night – Dawgs on-site
    Day or Night – Dawgs on-site
    Day or Night – Dawgs on-site
    Day or Night – Dawgs on-site

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    TAGS

    Port Dawgs
    721st Aerial Port Squadron
    Aerial Transportation Specialists
    Multicapable
    APEX
    Aerial Port Expeditor

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