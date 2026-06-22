Day or Night – Dawgs on-site

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A U.S. Airman assigned to the 721st Aerial Port Squadron wraps a pallet of cargo in plastic in the 721st APS cargo warehouse at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, May 19, 2026. After the plastic was placed, the cargo was strapped down and stored for future transport. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Patrick O’Neill)