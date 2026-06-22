Day or Night – Dawgs on-site

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A U.S. Airman assigned to the 721st Aerial Port Squadron carries straps through the 721st APS cargo warehouse throughput at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, May 19, 2026. The straps were used to build a pallet. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Patrick O’Neill)