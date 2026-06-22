A U.S. Airman assigned to the 721st Aerial Port Squadron carries straps through the 721st APS cargo warehouse throughput at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, May 19, 2026. The straps were used to build a pallet. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Patrick O’Neill)
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.23.2026 06:23
|Photo ID:
|9766865
|VIRIN:
|260519-F-AF174-1135
|Resolution:
|7547x5031
|Size:
|6.46 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Day or Night – Dawgs on-site [Image 14 of 14], by A1C Patrick ONeill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.