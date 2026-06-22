Day or Night – Dawgs on-site

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A U.S. Airman assigned to the 721st Aerial Port Squadron operates a forklift in the 721st APS cargo warehouse at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, May 19, 2026. A purple dye is used to check for stress fractures on the forks. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Patrick O’Neill)