A 60K loader carries pallet stacks toward a C-17 Globemaster III at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, May 20, 2026. The pallets were loaded onto the aircraft by a team of aerial port specialists. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Patrick O’Neill)
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.23.2026 06:23
|Photo ID:
|9766871
|VIRIN:
|260520-F-AF174-1292
|Resolution:
|7673x5115
|Size:
|10.7 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Day or Night – Dawgs on-site [Image 14 of 14], by A1C Patrick ONeill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.