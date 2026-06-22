Cargo is extracted from a C-5M Super Galaxy at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, May 19, 2026. The C-5 can carry up to 281,000 lbs. of cargo at a time. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Patrick O’Neill)
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.23.2026 06:23
|Photo ID:
|9766862
|VIRIN:
|260519-F-AF174-1092
|Resolution:
|7724x5149
|Size:
|2.18 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Day or Night – Dawgs on-site [Image 14 of 14], by A1C Patrick ONeill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.