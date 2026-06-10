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    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Eagle Visits Joint Base Charleston [Image 9 of 10]

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    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Eagle Visits Joint Base Charleston

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Braxton Grant-Stokes 

    Joint Base Charleston

    A U.S. Coast Guardsman surveys the U.S. Cutter Eagle via drone footage in Charleston, South Carolina, June 11, 2026. The Cutter Eagle’s voyages provide cadets with firsthand experience in maritime operations and the responsibilities of commissioned service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Braxton Grant Stokes)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2026
    Date Posted: 06.11.2026 17:23
    Photo ID: 9744310
    VIRIN: 260611-F-XB439-1009
    Resolution: 5751x3834
    Size: 2.99 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Eagle Visits Joint Base Charleston [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Braxton Grant-Stokes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Eagle Visits Joint Base Charleston
    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Eagle Visits Joint Base Charleston
    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Eagle Visits Joint Base Charleston
    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Eagle Visits Joint Base Charleston
    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Eagle Visits Joint Base Charleston
    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Eagle Visits Joint Base Charleston
    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Eagle Visits Joint Base Charleston
    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Eagle Visits Joint Base Charleston
    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Eagle Visits Joint Base Charleston
    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Eagle Visits Joint Base Charleston

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    Joint Base Charleston
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