U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Eagle Visits Joint Base Charleston

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A U.S. Coast Guardsman surveys the U.S. Cutter Eagle via drone footage in Charleston, South Carolina, June 11, 2026. The Cutter Eagle’s voyages provide cadets with firsthand experience in maritime operations and the responsibilities of commissioned service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Braxton Grant Stokes)