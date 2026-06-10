U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Eagle Visits Joint Base Charleston

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A U.S. Coast Guardsman gives a tour of the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Eagle to residents of Charleston, South Carolina, June 11, 2026. The vessel serves as the Coast Guard’s premier training ship, where cadets develop navigation, communication and leadership skills through hands-on maritime training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Braxton Grant Stokes)