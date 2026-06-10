A U.S. Coast Guardsman performs essential duties aboard the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Eagle in Charleston, South Carolina, June 11, 2026. Training aboard the vessel bridges the gap between classroom instruction and the real-world demands of operational service for Coast Guard cadets. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Braxton Grant Stokes)
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2026 17:23
|Photo ID:
|9744260
|VIRIN:
|260611-F-XB439-1006
|Resolution:
|4659x3106
|Size:
|1.95 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Eagle Visits Joint Base Charleston [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Braxton Grant-Stokes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Eagle Visits Charleston
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