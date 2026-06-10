U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Eagle Visits Joint Base Charleston

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A U.S. Coast Guardsman performs essential duties aboard the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Eagle in Charleston, South Carolina, June 11, 2026. Training aboard the vessel bridges the gap between classroom instruction and the real-world demands of operational service for Coast Guard cadets. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Braxton Grant Stokes)