U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Eagle Visits Joint Base Charleston

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Coast Guardsmen perform essential duties aboard the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Eagle in Charleston, South Carolina, June 11, 2026. Training aboard the Cutter Eagle bridges the gap between classroom instruction and the real-life demands of operational service for Coast Guard cadets. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Braxton Grant Stokes)