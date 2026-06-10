U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Eagle Visits Joint Base Charleston

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U.S. Coast Guard Capt. Matthew Kempe, Coast Guard Base Charleston commander, speaks with personnel following the arrival of the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Eagle in Charleston, South Carolina, June 11, 2026. The vessel serves as the Coast Guard’s premier training ship, providing cadets with hands-on instruction in seamanship, leadership and teamwork. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Braxton Grant Stokes)