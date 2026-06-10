U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Eagle Visits Joint Base Charleston

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U.S. Coast Guard Capt. Christopher Ensley, commanding officer of the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Eagle, speaks to the media aboard the vessel in Charleston, South Carolina, June 11, 2026. Ensley helps ensure training operations run smoothly aboard the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Eagle, where cadets gain hands-on experience in seamanship, leadership and teamwork while carrying forward the service's longstanding traditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Braxton Grant Stokes)