U.S. Coast Guard Capt. Christopher Ensley, commanding officer of the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Eagle, speaks to the media aboard the vessel in Charleston, South Carolina, June 11, 2026. Ensley helps ensure training operations run smoothly aboard the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Eagle, where cadets gain hands-on experience in seamanship, leadership and teamwork while carrying forward the service's longstanding traditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Braxton Grant Stokes)
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2026 17:23
|Photo ID:
|9744299
|VIRIN:
|260611-F-XB439-1004
|Resolution:
|5632x3755
|Size:
|2.31 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Eagle Visits Joint Base Charleston [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Braxton Grant-Stokes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Eagle Visits Charleston
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