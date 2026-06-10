U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Eagle Visits Charleston

Photo By Airman 1st Class Braxton Grant-Stokes | U.S. Coast Guardsmen perform essential duties aboard the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Eagle in Charleston, South Carolina, June 11, 2026. Training aboard the vessel bridges the gap between classroom instruction and the real-world demands of operational service, preparing cadets for future leadership roles in the Coast Guard. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Braxton Grant Stokes) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, S.C. - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Eagle sailed to Charleston, South Carolina, June 11, 2026, for the first time in five years.

While conducting a scheduled port visit, the vessel will be open to the public for tour and sightseeing opportunities.

“A large part of the Eagle’s mission is to represent America’s maritime heritage,” said U.S. Coast Guard Capt. Christopher Ensley, commanding officer of the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Eagle. “We’re excited to share that story with the people of Charleston during America’s 250th anniversary.”

Built in 1936 in Germany, The Eagle was transferred to the United States following World War II. Today, it serves as the Coast Guard’s premier training vessel, providing cadets with hands-on instruction in seamanship, leadership and teamwork.

“I’ve definitely changed a lot from my time here,” said Tober Steelhammer, U.S. Coast Guard Academy Cadet. “A leader needs their crew, and this experience has taught me the importance of understanding each crewmember on a personal level.”

Cadets spend five weeks aboard the Eagle alongside enlisted crewmembers, learning how to operate and maintain the vessel while gaining practical leadership experience that prepares them for future service.

During its stay in Charleston, the Eagle will welcome a new group of Cadets before departing for Norfolk, Virginia.

“It’s the 250th anniversary of our nation and it’s such an honor to spend part of it in such a historic city,” said Ensley. “We’ve come to Charleston many times in our history, and we're always welcomed with open arms.”

As Charleston commemorates America’s 250th anniversary, the Eagle’s visit highlights the connection between the nation’s maritime heritage and the next generation of Coast Guard leaders. Residents and visitors are encouraged to take advantage of free public tours at the Cruise Ship Terminal on June 11-14 before the vessel sets sail once again.