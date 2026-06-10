The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Eagle arrives in Charleston, South Carolina, June 11, 2026. The Cutter Eagle serves as the Coast Guard’s premier training vessel, providing cadets with hands-on instruction in seamanship, leadership and teamwork. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Braxton Grant Stokes)
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2026 17:23
|Photo ID:
|9744273
|VIRIN:
|260611-F-XB439-1001
|Resolution:
|4517x3011
|Size:
|1.26 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Eagle Visits Joint Base Charleston [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Braxton Grant-Stokes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Eagle Visits Charleston
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