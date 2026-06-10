U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Eagle Visits Joint Base Charleston

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The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Eagle arrives in Charleston, South Carolina, June 11, 2026. The Cutter Eagle serves as the Coast Guard’s premier training vessel, providing cadets with hands-on instruction in seamanship, leadership and teamwork. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Braxton Grant Stokes)