U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Eagle Visits Joint Base Charleston

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U.S. Air Force Col. Jason Parker, Joint Base Charleston and 628th Air Base Wing commander, speaks with U.S. Coast Guardsmen following the arrival of the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Eagle in Charleston, South Carolina, June 11, 2026. The vessel’s voyages provide cadets with firsthand experience in maritime operations while developing the leadership and responsibility expected of future Coast Guard officers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Braxton Grant Stokes)