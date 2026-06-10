U.S. Air Force Col. Jason Parker, Joint Base Charleston and 628th Air Base Wing commander, speaks with U.S. Coast Guardsmen following the arrival of the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Eagle in Charleston, South Carolina, June 11, 2026. The vessel’s voyages provide cadets with firsthand experience in maritime operations while developing the leadership and responsibility expected of future Coast Guard officers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Braxton Grant Stokes)
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2026 17:23
|Photo ID:
|9744269
|VIRIN:
|260611-F-XB439-1002
|Resolution:
|6048x4032
|Size:
|2.37 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Eagle Visits Joint Base Charleston [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Braxton Grant-Stokes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Eagle Visits Charleston
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