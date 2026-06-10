A U.S. Coast Guardsman surveys the U.S. Cutter Eagle via drone footage in Charleston, South Carolina, June 11, 2026. The Cutter Eagle’s voyages provide cadets with firsthand experience in maritime operations and the responsibilities of commissioned service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Braxton Grant Stokes)
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2026 17:23
|Photo ID:
|9744302
|VIRIN:
|260611-F-XB439-1008
|Resolution:
|6048x4032
|Size:
|1.22 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Eagle Visits Joint Base Charleston [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Braxton Grant-Stokes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Eagle Visits Charleston
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