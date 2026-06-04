U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Jalen Jones, a rifleman with the Silent Drill Platoon, Marine Barracks Washington, right, speaks with Lexi Garczynski, recruiting program specialist at Marquette University Law School, left, and Sofia Ascorbe, director of the Career Planning Center at Marquette University Law School after a performance during the Educators Workshop at the National Museum of the Marine Corps, June 4, 2026. The Educators Workshop gives college educators, administrators, and coaches from across the country the opportunity to see how Marines are recruited, trained, and developed into leaders. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Brenna Ritchie)
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2026 20:48
|Photo ID:
|9726778
|VIRIN:
|260604-M-AK947-1509
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|4.5 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MCRC Educators Workshop Conducts Range and Museum Visit [Image 14 of 14], by Cpl Brenna Ritchie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.