MCRC Educators Workshop Conducts Range and Museum Visit

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U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Jalen Jones, a rifleman with the Silent Drill Platoon, Marine Barracks Washington, right, speaks with Lexi Garczynski, recruiting program specialist at Marquette University Law School, left, and Sofia Ascorbe, director of the Career Planning Center at Marquette University Law School after a performance during the Educators Workshop at the National Museum of the Marine Corps, June 4, 2026. The Educators Workshop gives college educators, administrators, and coaches from across the country the opportunity to see how Marines are recruited, trained, and developed into leaders. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Brenna Ritchie)