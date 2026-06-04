MCRC Educators Workshop Conducts Range and Museum Visit

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Attendees of the Educators Workshop tour the National Museum of the Marine Corps on Marine Corps Base Quantico, Va., June 4, 2026. The Educators Workshop gives college educators, administrators, and coaches from across the country the opportunity to see how Marines are recruited, trained, and developed into leaders. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Brenna Ritchie)