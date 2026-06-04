U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Nickolaus Fleitas, a combat marksmanship team instructor, Weapons Training Battalion, Marine Corps Base Quantico, teaches attendees of the Educators Workshop about weapons handling on MCBQ, Va., June 4, 2026. The Educators Workshop gives college educators, administrators, and coaches from across the country the opportunity to see how Marines are recruited, trained, and developed into leaders. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Brenna Ritchie)
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2026 20:48
|Photo ID:
|9726758
|VIRIN:
|260604-M-AK947-1011
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|4.94 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MCRC Educators Workshop Conducts Range and Museum Visit [Image 14 of 14], by Cpl Brenna Ritchie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.