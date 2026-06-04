MCRC Educators Workshop Conducts Range and Museum Visit

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Nickolaus Fleitas, a combat marksmanship team instructor, Weapons Training Battalion, Marine Corps Base Quantico, teaches attendees of the Educators Workshop about weapons handling on MCBQ, Va., June 4, 2026. The Educators Workshop gives college educators, administrators, and coaches from across the country the opportunity to see how Marines are recruited, trained, and developed into leaders. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Brenna Ritchie)