MCRC Educators Workshop Conducts Range and Museum Visit

U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Jacqueline Templeman, officer selection officer for Officer Selection Station Charlotte, left, awards Peyton Bade, assistant director of events and military admissions liaison at Clemson University, with a certificate for completing the Educators Workshop on Marine Corps Base Quantico, Va., June 4, 2026. The Educators Workshop gives college educators, administrators, and coaches from across the country the opportunity to see how Marines are recruited, trained, and developed into leaders. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Brenna Ritchie)
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2026 20:48
|Photo ID:
|9726767
|VIRIN:
|260604-M-AK947-1356
|Resolution:
|7338x4894
|Size:
|5.41 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, US
|Hometown:
|ASTORIA/QUEENS/NEW YORK, NEW YORK, US
|Hometown:
|CLEMSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Hometown:
|GLASSBORO, NEW JERSEY, US
|Hometown:
|ORLANDO, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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