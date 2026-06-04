MCRC Educators Workshop Conducts Range and Museum Visit

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U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Jackson Forsythe, a combat marksmanship team instructor, Weapons Training Battalion, Marine Corps Base Quantico, teaches Patrick McLaughlin, an instructor at Florida Atlantic University how to sight in during the Educators Workshop on MCBQ, Va., June 4, 2026. The Educators Workshop gives college educators, administrators, and coaches from across the country the opportunity to see how Marines are recruited, trained, and developed into leaders. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Brenna Ritchie)