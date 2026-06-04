MCRC Educators Workshop Conducts Range and Museum Visit

Robert Seiger, professor at Shawnee State University, left and Jeffery Schwartz, professor at Rowan University, view an exhibit at the National Museum of the Marine Corps, June 4, 2026. The Educators Workshop gives college educators, administrators, and coaches from across the country the opportunity to see how Marines are recruited, trained, and developed into leaders. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Brenna Ritchie)
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2026 20:48
|Photo ID:
|9726775
|VIRIN:
|260604-M-AK947-1489
|Resolution:
|7053x4704
|Size:
|3.85 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, US
|Hometown:
|ASTORIA/QUEENS/NEW YORK, NEW YORK, US
|Hometown:
|CLEMSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Hometown:
|GLASSBORO, NEW JERSEY, US
|Hometown:
|ORLANDO, FLORIDA, US
|Hometown:
|PORTSMOUTH, OHIO, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
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