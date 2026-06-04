MCRC Educators Workshop Conducts Range and Museum Visit

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Robert Seiger, professor at Shawnee State University, left and Jeffery Schwartz, professor at Rowan University, view an exhibit at the National Museum of the Marine Corps, June 4, 2026. The Educators Workshop gives college educators, administrators, and coaches from across the country the opportunity to see how Marines are recruited, trained, and developed into leaders. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Brenna Ritchie)