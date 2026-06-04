MCRC Educators Workshop Conducts Range and Museum Visit

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U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Josh Corless, a crew chief with Marine Helicopter Squadron One teaches attendees of the Educators Workshop about the MV-22B Osprey during the Educators Workshop on Marine Corps Base Quantico, Va., June 4, 2026. The Educators Workshop gives college educators, administrators, and coaches from across the country the opportunity to see how Marines are recruited, trained, and developed into leaders. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Brenna Ritchie)