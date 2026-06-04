MCRC Educators Workshop Conducts Range and Museum Visit

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U.S. Marines from the Silent Drill Platoon, Marine Barracks Washington, perform as attendees of the Educators Workshop watch on at the National Museum of the Marine Corps, June 4, 2026. The Educators Workshop gives college educators, administrators, and coaches from across the country the opportunity to see how Marines are recruited, trained, and developed into leaders. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Brenna Ritchie)