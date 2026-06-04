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    MCRC Educators Workshop Conducts Range and Museum Visit [Image 6 of 14]

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    MCRC Educators Workshop Conducts Range and Museum Visit

    MARINE CORPS BASE QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2026

    Photo by Cpl. Brenna Ritchie 

    Marine Corps Recruiting Command           

    U.S. Marines with Marine Helicopter Squadron One tour attendees of the Educators Workshop through a MV-22B Osprey during the Educators Workshop on Marine Corps Base Quantico, Va., June 4, 2026. The Educators Workshop gives college educators, administrators, and coaches from across the country the opportunity to see how Marines are recruited, trained, and developed into leaders. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Brenna Ritchie)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2026
    Date Posted: 06.04.2026 20:48
    Photo ID: 9726764
    VIRIN: 260604-M-AK947-1346
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 8.12 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, MCRC Educators Workshop Conducts Range and Museum Visit [Image 14 of 14], by Cpl Brenna Ritchie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    MCRC Educators Workshop Conducts Range and Museum Visit
    MCRC Educators Workshop Conducts Range and Museum Visit
    MCRC Educators Workshop Conducts Range and Museum Visit
    MCRC Educators Workshop Conducts Range and Museum Visit
    MCRC Educators Workshop Conducts Range and Museum Visit
    MCRC Educators Workshop Conducts Range and Museum Visit
    MCRC Educators Workshop Conducts Range and Museum Visit
    MCRC Educators Workshop Conducts Range and Museum Visit
    MCRC Educators Workshop Conducts Range and Museum Visit
    MCRC Educators Workshop Conducts Range and Museum Visit
    MCRC Educators Workshop Conducts Range and Museum Visit
    MCRC Educators Workshop Conducts Range and Museum Visit
    MCRC Educators Workshop Conducts Range and Museum Visit
    MCRC Educators Workshop Conducts Range and Museum Visit

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    v22
    silent drill platoon
    educators
    MCRC
    marine corps museum
    coaches

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