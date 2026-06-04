Sharon Yamen, associate professor at Saint John’s University, shoots an M4 carbine at a live-fire range during the Educators Workshop on Marine Corps Base Quantico, Va., June 4, 2026. The Educators Workshop gives college educators, administrators, and coaches from across the country the opportunity to see how Marines are recruited, trained, and developed into leaders. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Brenna Ritchie)
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2026 20:48
|Photo ID:
|9726763
|VIRIN:
|260604-M-AK947-1257
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|3.73 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MCRC Educators Workshop Conducts Range and Museum Visit [Image 14 of 14], by Cpl Brenna Ritchie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.