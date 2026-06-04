MCRC Educators Workshop Conducts Range and Museum Visit

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Sharon Yamen, associate professor at Saint John’s University, shoots an M4 carbine at a live-fire range during the Educators Workshop on Marine Corps Base Quantico, Va., June 4, 2026. The Educators Workshop gives college educators, administrators, and coaches from across the country the opportunity to see how Marines are recruited, trained, and developed into leaders. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Brenna Ritchie)