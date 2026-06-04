U.S. Air Force Staff. Sgt. Beau Wilson, left, 60th Operations Support Squadron Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape specialist, explains water survival skills during SERE training at Lake Berryessa, California, June 3, 2026. The training equipped Airmen with essential survival techniques designed to increase confidence and preparedness in open-water emergency situations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2026 19:01
|Photo ID:
|9726634
|VIRIN:
|260603-F-OY799-1083
|Resolution:
|7018x3948
|Size:
|8.86 MB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Travis Airmen complete water survival training at Lake Berryessa [Image 22 of 22], by Kenneth Abbate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.