Travis Airmen complete water survival training at Lake Berryessa

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U.S. Air Force Staff. Sgt. Beau Wilson, left, 60th Operations Support Squadron Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape specialist, explains water survival skills during SERE training at Lake Berryessa, California, June 3, 2026. The training equipped Airmen with essential survival techniques designed to increase confidence and preparedness in open-water emergency situations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)