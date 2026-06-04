Travis Airmen complete water survival training at Lake Berryessa

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U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Kyle Dige, 60th Operations Support Squadron Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape operations noncommissioned officer in charge, observes Airmen enter a life raft during SERE training at Lake Berryessa, California, June 3, 2026. SERE specialists train Airmen on survival skills designed to improve readiness during isolated or emergency situations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)