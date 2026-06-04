U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Kyle Dige, 60th Operations Support Squadron Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape operations noncommissioned officer in charge, observes Airmen enter a life raft during SERE training at Lake Berryessa, California, June 3, 2026. SERE specialists train Airmen on survival skills designed to improve readiness during isolated or emergency situations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2026 19:01
|Photo ID:
|9726627
|VIRIN:
|260603-F-OY799-1432
|Resolution:
|7360x4140
|Size:
|6.68 MB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Travis Airmen complete water survival training at Lake Berryessa [Image 22 of 22], by Kenneth Abbate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.