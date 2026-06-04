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    Travis Airmen complete water survival training at Lake Berryessa [Image 8 of 22]

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    Travis Airmen complete water survival training at Lake Berryessa

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2026

    Photo by Kenneth Abbate 

    60th Air Mobility Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Kyle Dige, 60th Operations Support Squadron Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape operations noncommissioned officer in charge, observes Airmen enter a life raft during SERE training at Lake Berryessa, California, June 3, 2026. SERE specialists train Airmen on survival skills designed to improve readiness during isolated or emergency situations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2026
    Date Posted: 06.04.2026 19:01
    Photo ID: 9726627
    VIRIN: 260603-F-OY799-1432
    Resolution: 7360x4140
    Size: 6.68 MB
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Travis Airmen complete water survival training at Lake Berryessa [Image 22 of 22], by Kenneth Abbate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Travis Airmen complete water survival training at Lake Berryessa
    Travis Airmen complete water survival training at Lake Berryessa
    Travis Airmen complete water survival training at Lake Berryessa
    Travis Airmen complete water survival training at Lake Berryessa
    Travis Airmen complete water survival training at Lake Berryessa
    Travis Airmen complete water survival training at Lake Berryessa
    Travis Airmen complete water survival training at Lake Berryessa
    Travis Airmen complete water survival training at Lake Berryessa
    Travis Airmen complete water survival training at Lake Berryessa
    Travis Airmen complete water survival training at Lake Berryessa
    Travis Airmen complete water survival training at Lake Berryessa
    Travis Airmen complete water survival training at Lake Berryessa
    Travis Airmen complete water survival training at Lake Berryessa
    Travis Airmen complete water survival training at Lake Berryessa
    Travis Airmen complete water survival training at Lake Berryessa
    Travis Airmen complete water survival training at Lake Berryessa
    Travis Airmen complete water survival training at Lake Berryessa
    Travis Airmen complete water survival training at Lake Berryessa
    Travis Airmen complete water survival training at Lake Berryessa
    Travis Airmen complete water survival training at Lake Berryessa
    Travis Airmen complete water survival training at Lake Berryessa
    Travis Airmen complete water survival training at Lake Berryessa

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    TAGS

    Water survival
    USAF
    60 OSS
    Airmen
    SERE

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