Travis Airmen complete water survival training at Lake Berryessa

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U.S. Airmen sit inside a life raft during Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape training at Lake Berryessa, California, June 3, 2026. Life raft familiarization gives Airmen practical experience using survival equipment after a simulated water emergency. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)