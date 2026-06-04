U.S. Airmen sit inside a life raft during Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape training at Lake Berryessa, California, June 3, 2026. Life raft familiarization gives Airmen practical experience using survival equipment after a simulated water emergency. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2026 19:01
|Photo ID:
|9726626
|VIRIN:
|260603-F-OY799-1439
|Resolution:
|3498x1968
|Size:
|1.83 MB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Travis Airmen complete water survival training at Lake Berryessa [Image 22 of 22], by Kenneth Abbate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.