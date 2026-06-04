Travis Airmen complete water survival training at Lake Berryessa

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U.S. Airmen swim toward a life raft during Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape training at Lake Berryessa, California, June 3, 2026. Practicing water survival procedures prepares Airmen to respond effectively during emergencies away from land. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)