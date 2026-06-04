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    Travis Airmen complete water survival training at Lake Berryessa [Image 4 of 22]

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    Travis Airmen complete water survival training at Lake Berryessa

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2026

    Photo by Kenneth Abbate 

    60th Air Mobility Wing

    U.S. Airmen enter the water during Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape training in Lake Berryessa, California, June 3, 2026. Water survival training helps Airmen build confidence while practicing lifesaving skills in a controlled environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2026
    Date Posted: 06.04.2026 19:01
    Photo ID: 9726631
    VIRIN: 260603-F-OY799-1291
    Resolution: 4291x2414
    Size: 5.23 MB
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Travis Airmen complete water survival training at Lake Berryessa [Image 22 of 22], by Kenneth Abbate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Travis Airmen complete water survival training at Lake Berryessa
    Travis Airmen complete water survival training at Lake Berryessa
    Travis Airmen complete water survival training at Lake Berryessa
    Travis Airmen complete water survival training at Lake Berryessa
    Travis Airmen complete water survival training at Lake Berryessa
    Travis Airmen complete water survival training at Lake Berryessa
    Travis Airmen complete water survival training at Lake Berryessa
    Travis Airmen complete water survival training at Lake Berryessa
    Travis Airmen complete water survival training at Lake Berryessa
    Travis Airmen complete water survival training at Lake Berryessa
    Travis Airmen complete water survival training at Lake Berryessa
    Travis Airmen complete water survival training at Lake Berryessa
    Travis Airmen complete water survival training at Lake Berryessa
    Travis Airmen complete water survival training at Lake Berryessa
    Travis Airmen complete water survival training at Lake Berryessa
    Travis Airmen complete water survival training at Lake Berryessa
    Travis Airmen complete water survival training at Lake Berryessa
    Travis Airmen complete water survival training at Lake Berryessa
    Travis Airmen complete water survival training at Lake Berryessa
    Travis Airmen complete water survival training at Lake Berryessa
    Travis Airmen complete water survival training at Lake Berryessa
    Travis Airmen complete water survival training at Lake Berryessa

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    Water survival
    USAF
    60 OSS
    Airmen
    SERE

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