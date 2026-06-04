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    Travis Airmen complete water survival training at Lake Berryessa [Image 10 of 22]

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    Travis Airmen complete water survival training at Lake Berryessa

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2026

    Photo by Kenneth Abbate 

    60th Air Mobility Wing

    U.S. Airmen pose for a group photo during Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape training at Lake Berryessa, California, June 3, 2026. The exercise allowed Airmen to practice raft entry, organization and survival procedures as a group. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2026
    Date Posted: 06.04.2026 19:01
    Photo ID: 9726625
    VIRIN: 260603-F-OY799-1541
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 10.54 MB
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Travis Airmen complete water survival training at Lake Berryessa [Image 22 of 22], by Kenneth Abbate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Travis Airmen complete water survival training at Lake Berryessa
    Travis Airmen complete water survival training at Lake Berryessa
    Travis Airmen complete water survival training at Lake Berryessa
    Travis Airmen complete water survival training at Lake Berryessa
    Travis Airmen complete water survival training at Lake Berryessa
    Travis Airmen complete water survival training at Lake Berryessa
    Travis Airmen complete water survival training at Lake Berryessa
    Travis Airmen complete water survival training at Lake Berryessa
    Travis Airmen complete water survival training at Lake Berryessa
    Travis Airmen complete water survival training at Lake Berryessa
    Travis Airmen complete water survival training at Lake Berryessa
    Travis Airmen complete water survival training at Lake Berryessa
    Travis Airmen complete water survival training at Lake Berryessa
    Travis Airmen complete water survival training at Lake Berryessa
    Travis Airmen complete water survival training at Lake Berryessa
    Travis Airmen complete water survival training at Lake Berryessa
    Travis Airmen complete water survival training at Lake Berryessa
    Travis Airmen complete water survival training at Lake Berryessa
    Travis Airmen complete water survival training at Lake Berryessa
    Travis Airmen complete water survival training at Lake Berryessa
    Travis Airmen complete water survival training at Lake Berryessa
    Travis Airmen complete water survival training at Lake Berryessa

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    Water survival
    USAF
    60 OSS
    Airmen
    SERE

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