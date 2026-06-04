Travis Airmen complete water survival training at Lake Berryessa

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U.S. Airmen pose for a group photo during Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape training at Lake Berryessa, California, June 3, 2026. The exercise allowed Airmen to practice raft entry, organization and survival procedures as a group. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)