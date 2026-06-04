U.S. Airmen help each other board a life raft during Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape training at Lake Berryessa, California, June 3, 2026. The training reinforced teamwork and communication while Airmen practiced recovery procedures in open water. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2026 19:01
|Photo ID:
|9726628
|VIRIN:
|260603-F-OY799-1411
|Resolution:
|7046x3963
|Size:
|6.85 MB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Travis Airmen complete water survival training at Lake Berryessa [Image 22 of 22], by Kenneth Abbate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.