Travis Airmen complete water survival training at Lake Berryessa

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U.S. Airmen help each other board a life raft during Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape training at Lake Berryessa, California, June 3, 2026. The training reinforced teamwork and communication while Airmen practiced recovery procedures in open water. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)