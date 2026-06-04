U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Daniel Collier, 60th Operations Support Squadron Wing Tactics assistant flight chief, drags the lift raft to support water survival training at Lake Berryessa, California, June 3, 2026. The training provided Airmen hands-on experience with equipment and procedures used during open-water recovery scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2026 19:01
|Photo ID:
|9726632
|VIRIN:
|260603-F-OY799-1276
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|9.36 MB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Travis Airmen complete water survival training at Lake Berryessa [Image 22 of 22], by Kenneth Abbate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.