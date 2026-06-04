Travis Airmen complete water survival training at Lake Berryessa

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U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Daniel Collier, 60th Operations Support Squadron Wing Tactics assistant flight chief, drags the lift raft to support water survival training at Lake Berryessa, California, June 3, 2026. The training provided Airmen hands-on experience with equipment and procedures used during open-water recovery scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)