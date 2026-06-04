U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Beau Wilson, left, 60th Operations Support Squadron Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape specialist, briefs Airmen before entering the water during SERE training at Lake Berryessa, California, June 3, 2026. SERE training teaches Airmen how to react, recover and survive in austere environments following an emergency. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2026 19:01
|Photo ID:
|9726633
|VIRIN:
|260603-F-OY799-1198
|Resolution:
|7360x4140
|Size:
|14.81 MB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Travis Airmen complete water survival training at Lake Berryessa [Image 22 of 22], by Kenneth Abbate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.