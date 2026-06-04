Travis Airmen complete water survival training at Lake Berryessa

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U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Beau Wilson, left, 60th Operations Support Squadron Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape specialist, briefs Airmen before entering the water during SERE training at Lake Berryessa, California, June 3, 2026. SERE training teaches Airmen how to react, recover and survive in austere environments following an emergency. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)