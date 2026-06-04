Travis Airmen complete water survival training at Lake Berryessa

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U.S. Airmen “chain up” as they swim toward a life raft during Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape training at Lake Berryessa, California, June 3, 2026. The exercise taught Airmen how to move together in open water while maintaining accountability during emergency recovery procedures. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)