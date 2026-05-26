Warrior Fitness Challenge 2026

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U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Julius Del Rosario, 100th Communications Squadron network technician, carries a firehose during the Warrior Fitness Challenge at RAF Mildenhall, England, May 21, 2026. Airmen utilized shared physical hardship to develop unit cohesion and mutual trust that is essential for successful squad-level operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Aidan Martinez Rosiere)