U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Julius Del Rosario, 100th Communications Squadron network technician, carries a firehose during the Warrior Fitness Challenge at RAF Mildenhall, England, May 21, 2026. Airmen utilized shared physical hardship to develop unit cohesion and mutual trust that is essential for successful squad-level operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Aidan Martinez Rosiere)
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.01.2026 05:52
|Photo ID:
|9717498
|VIRIN:
|260521-F-XJ093-1712
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|3.14 MB
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, GB
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Warrior Fitness Challenge 2026 [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Chloe Masey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.