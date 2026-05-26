Warrior Fitness Challenge 2026

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U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Santajah George, 100th Security Forces Squadron resource protection manager, rests after the fire hose carry event during the Warrior Fitness Challenge at RAF Mildenhall, England, May 21, 2026. Participants tackled physical obstacles during the challenge and demonstrated the critical role physical readiness plays in maintaining peak operational effectiveness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chloe Masey)