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    Warrior Fitness Challenge 2026 [Image 3 of 10]

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    Warrior Fitness Challenge 2026

    RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM

    06.01.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Chloe Masey 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Santajah George, 100th Security Forces Squadron resource protection manager, rests after the fire hose carry event during the Warrior Fitness Challenge at RAF Mildenhall, England, May 21, 2026. Participants tackled physical obstacles during the challenge and demonstrated the critical role physical readiness plays in maintaining peak operational effectiveness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chloe Masey)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.01.2026
    Date Posted: 06.01.2026 05:52
    Photo ID: 9717491
    VIRIN: 260521-F-XJ093-1129
    Resolution: 5478x3645
    Size: 1.92 MB
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Warrior Fitness Challenge 2026 [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Chloe Masey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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