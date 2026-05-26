U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Jessica Cambron, 100th Mission Support Group senior enlisted leader, carries a simulated casualty during the Warrior Fitness Challenge at RAF Mildenhall, England, May 21, 2026. The challenge allowed competitors to remain highly adaptable and operationally effective even when deployed to the most austere and unforgiving environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chloe Masey)
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.01.2026 05:52
|Photo ID:
|9717493
|VIRIN:
|260521-F-XJ093-1400
|Resolution:
|5215x3470
|Size:
|1.39 MB
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Warrior Fitness Challenge 2026 [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Chloe Masey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.