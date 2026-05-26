Warrior Fitness Challenge 2026

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U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Jessica Cambron, 100th Mission Support Group senior enlisted leader, carries a simulated casualty during the Warrior Fitness Challenge at RAF Mildenhall, England, May 21, 2026. The challenge allowed competitors to remain highly adaptable and operationally effective even when deployed to the most austere and unforgiving environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chloe Masey)